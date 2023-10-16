Abandoned vehicle at Cape Cod beach leads to discovery of dead body, state police say

BOURNE, Mass. — A vehicle that was found abandoned at a beach on Cape Cod late Sunday night led to the discovery of a dead body, law enforcement officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of an abandoned vehicle in the Sagamore Hill area of Scusset Beach Reservation in Bourne shortly before midnight launched an investigation, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A subsequent search of the area by troopers, Department of Conservation and Recreation officials, and the Plymouth Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of a man’s body, state police said.

The deceased individual is believed to be connected to the abandoned vehicle, investigators noted.

Foul play wasn’t believed to be a factor as of Monday morning.

The state police detective unit for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the state police crime scene services section are leading an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group