98-year-old Norwood man who recieved hundreds of cards, gifts has passed away

NORWOOD, Mass. — Donald Driesen, a 98-year-old Norwood man whom Boston 25 viewers sent birthday cards to, passed away on December 30, his daughter-in-law shared.

‘Best birthday ever’: Hundreds send cards to 98-year-old Norwood man

Back in July, Boston 25 News reporter Christine McCarthy sat down and interviewed Mr. Driesen, who recieved birthday cards from neighbors, the New England Patriots, and even as far as Texas and Colorado! Even since the story aired, the cards hadn’t stopped coming.

“They took the time out to send me a card. That makes me feel very good,” a thankful Driesen said. “Usually, nobody has a strong interest in elderly people, but a lot do.”

‘Best birthday ever’: Hundreds send cards to 98-year-old Norwood man

He told Boston 25 that it was “the best birthday ever!”

Driesen’s family says that some of those cards we be displayed at his service next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group