8 New England cities ranked among 150 best places to live in 2024-2025

PORTLAND, Maine — U.S. News and World Report has ranked eight New England cities among the top 150 places to live in America in 2024-2025.

The city of Portland, Maine, ranked inside the top 10 on U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Places to Live” list last year, but not a single New England city cracked the top 30 on the news outlet’s latest ranking, with Portland tumbling down the list.

Naples, Florida, Boise, Idaho, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Greenville, South Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina, comprised the top five cities on U.S. News and World Report’s list.

The eight New England cities recognized ranked as follows:

38. Portland, Maine

88. Boston, Massachusetts

103. Manchester, New Hampshire

117. Providence, Rhode Island

136. Worcester, Massachusetts

138. Springfield, Massachusetts

147. New Haven, Connecticut

148. Hartford, Connecticut

Check out the full “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2024-2025″ ranking here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group