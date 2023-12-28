8 New England cities named among 150 best places to live in America

PORTLAND, Maine — Many New England cities have been named among U.S. News and World Report’s “best places to live” in America in the new year.

U.S. News says it analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. In assembling the “Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023-2024″ list, researchers said communities had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market, and have a high quality of life.

“U.S. News & World Report’s Best Places to Live rankings are intended to help readers make the most informed decision when choosing where to settle down,” researchers wrote. “Metro areas in the rankings are evaluated using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News’ internal resources.”

This data was categorized into four indexes: Quality of Life Index (36%), Value Index (23%), Desirability Index (22%), Job Market Index (19%).

After researchers crunched the data, Green Bay, Wisconsin, Huntsville, Alabama, Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina, Boulder, Colorado, and Sarasota, Florida, emerged as the top five places to live in America.

In total, eight New England cities were named in U.S. News’ top 150. They ranked as follows:

7. Portland, Maine

44. Boston, Massachusetts

51. Manchester, New Hampshire

56. Hartford, Connecticut

77. Worcester, Massachusetts

86. Providence, Rhode Island

95. New Haven, Connecticut

108. Springfield, Massachusetts

