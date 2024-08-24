8 Massachusetts communities are now considered high risk for West Nile virus

BOSTON — Eight Massachusetts communities are now considered high risk for West Nile virus, officials announced Friday.

This elevated risk level applies to Boston in Suffolk County and Abington, Brockton, East Bridgewater, Marion, Mattapoisett, Rochester, and Whitman in Plymouth County, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

The risk of human infection with the virus is now moderate throughout Bristol, Norfolk, and the rest of Plymouth County and in parts of Barnstable, Berkshire, Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, Plymouth, and Worcester counties.

“We are finding evidence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes in multiple parts of the Commonwealth,” Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a news release. “While most people do not get severely ill from WNV, it is still important to take it seriously. People at greatest risk for severe disease from WNV infection include those over 60 years of age and people with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants.”

A total of 262 virus-positive mosquito samples so far this year have been detected from Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

West Nile virus concerns in Massachusetts (West Nile virus risk map -- Massachusetts Department of Public Health)

The virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. There have been two human and no animal cases of WNV confirmed this year so far. There were six human cases of WNV in 2023.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown added, “The risk from WNV is pretty widespread this year. In addition to recommending that people use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient and clothing to reduce exposed skin, check your window screens to be sure they don’t have holes and empty any containers that accumulate water around your yard.”

In addition to being at moderate risk for West Nile virus, Plymouth is also at high risk for Eastern Equine Encephalitis. In response to that status, town officials said Friday that all public parks and fields will be closed daily from dusk until dawn.

Athletic leagues and other organizations using public parks and fields will be prohibited from continuing outdoor activities beyond dusk and signs will be placed at all public parks and fields enforcing the message, according to town officials.

