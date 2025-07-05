70-year-old man dead after fireworks incident in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. — A 70-year-old man is dead following a fireworks incident in Wareham

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office confirmed the incident on X late Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police, Wareham Police and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal are currently investigating a fatal firework incident involving a 70 year-old male that occurred this evening. The investigation is ongoing. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) July 5, 2025

Massachusetts State Police, Wareham Police, and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal are currently investigating.

At this time, there are no further details to report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

