7-year-old girl flown to Boston hospital after being hit by SUV in Gloucester, police say

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A 7-year-old girl was flown to a Boston hospital after she was struck by an SUV in Gloucester on Saturday, police said.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Gloucester Police and Fire responded to the area of 35 Warner St. for a report of a pedestrian crash involving a child.

When they arrived, first responders found a 7-year-old girl who had been struck by a 2010 Ford Escape. The girl was injured, but was conscious and alert, police said.

The girl was treated by medics at the scene and was taken by ambulance to O’Maley Innovation Middle School on Cherry Street. A medical helicopter later flew the girl to a Boston hospital. Her condition was not known on Saturday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative.

An initial investigation found that the girl ran out into the road and was struck by the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Gloucester Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

