5th pediatric flu death reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON — A fifth child has passed away from the flu in Massachusetts, according to the Department of Public Health.

According to this week’s flu report by the DOH’s dashboard, data from January 10 that was updated on Thursday shows that the death toll from flu-related deaths has jumped to 112. 107 of those deaths were adults, and after the updated data, now five of those are children.

However, hospitalizations due to the flu are down. The dashboard says that last week, total hospitalizations due to the flu were 6.55%, a decrease from the week prior, which was 10.77%.

Last week, the Boston Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, issued a statement saying that flu cases in Boston were surging.

“While the flu is usually mild, it can cause hospitalization and death,” Dr. Ojikutu said.

Ojikutu noted that children under the age of two are at higher risk, urging parents to get their children ages six months and older “vaccinated as soon as possible” to decrease the risk of severe complications.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

