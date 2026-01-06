4th pediatric flu death reported in Massachusetts as virus cases surge statewide

BOSTON — A fourth child flu death has been reported in Massachusetts as new cases of the virus continue to surge, putting a strain on hospitals and urgent care centers statewide.

The Boston Public Health Commission on Tuesday announced that the flu has been associated with the deaths of two children under two years of age in the city so far this season.

One of the Boston child deaths was included in a Massachusetts Department of Public Health report on Monday announcing three pediatric deaths. A second death was reported overnight, bringing the pediatric death toll in the state to four.

There were 10 total pediatric flu deaths across the state in 2025, five in 2024, and seven in 2023, health officials said.

“Flu cases are surging in Boston, and we are seeing an uptick in serious cases involving children, including the tragic deaths of two very young children,” Boston Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said in a statement. “While the flu is usually mild, it can cause hospitalization and death.”

Ojikutu noted that children under the age of two are at higher risk, urging parents to get their children ages six months and older “vaccinated as soon as possible” to decrease the risk of severe complications.

“Parents should seek immediate medical attention if their child has flu symptoms and also has signs of more severe illness, like trouble breathing, decreased urination, persistently high fever, or becomes extremely lethargic and difficult to arouse,” Ojikutu warned.

There was a 126% increase in confirmed flu cases, and hospitalizations almost tripled in Boston between Dec. 14 and Dec. 27, the BPHC revealed. Flu-related emergency department visits also increased 135% in that same time period.

The state’s Department of Public Health says hospitals statewide have been reporting overwhelming numbers of flu patients. Some regions in the state reported challenging hospital capacity levels exceeding 90% in medical-surgical units, largely related to the flu.

According to the DPH, thousands of people are seeking treatment daily. Last week alone, there were nearly 9,000 emergency department visits statewide, with approximately one-quarter of those related to acute respiratory illness, including flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said the risk of getting the flu in Massachusetts is currently “very high.” There have been more than 30 total flu deaths statewide this season, including the pediatric cases.

Despite the spike in cases, doctors warned that vaccinations are lacking in the Bay State.

About 34% of Massachusetts residents have received the flu vaccine so far this season—down from 36% at this time last year and significantly lower than the 43.5% rate recorded during the 2020–2021 season.

Health officials emphasize that while the flu shot does not guarantee full immunity, vaccinated individuals who contract the virus generally experience milder symptoms—often preventing severe illness or hospitalization.

“They can prevent serious illness and hospitalization. And they save lives. If you have not yet been vaccinated against flu or COVID-19 this season, now is the time,” Goldstein said.

In Massachusetts, vaccines are covered by insurance and are available at no cost for almost all adults. All vaccines for individuals younger than 18 years are supplied free of charge to health care providers through the state’s universal childhood immunization program.

