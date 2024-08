BOSTON — Five people were shot at Franklin Park on Sunday night, police say.

Boston police officers responded to the reported shooting at 8:43 p.m., police say.

All five people shot have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

