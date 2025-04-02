5 new businesses coming to Legacy Place in Dedham

DEDHAM,Mass. — Five new businesses are coming to Legacy Place in Dedham in 2025.

Legacy Place, the premier open-air shopping and lifestyle destination will expand its collection of retail, dining, and wellness offerings.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this incredibly exciting lineup of new businesses to Legacy Place,” says Alana Stein, Director, Asset Strategy & Experience. “From fitness to new foodie spots, and coveted new retailers, these additions further our commitment to being a vibrant destination where guests can spend their day enjoying everything we have to offer.”

The five businesses include:

[solidcore]

Opening April/May 2025

[solidcore], is a high-intensity, low-impact strength training workout on a custom reformer. It is a 50-minute, full-body, strength-training workout that uses slow, controlled movements to break down the slow-twitch muscle fibers so that they build back stronger and leaner.

Aritzia

Opening Late Summer 2025

Aritzia, the renowned women’s fashion retailer known for its commitment to Everyday Luxury, is set to open at Legacy Place at the end of this summer. Founded in 1984 in Vancouver, Canada, Aritzia offers an exclusive portfolio of in-house labels that reflect timeless style, superior craftsmanship, and attention to detail.

Brave Daughters

Opening Late Summer 2025

Brave Daughters, the bespoke permanent jewelry brand, was formed from a desire to do jewelry differently. Founded by Erin Myles in 2018, Brave Daughters prioritizes personal connection and sustainability to create a unique in-store experience that allows shoppers to design permanent keepsake pieces that last forever. Brave Daughters also has a location in the Seaport.

Anna’s Taqueria

Opening Fall 2025

Boston’s beloved, authentic Mexican restaurant, Anna’s Taqueria, will open its doors at Legacy Place this fall. For over 25 years, it has been serving up delicious tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas and salads throughout the Boston area.

Mecha Noodle Bar

Opening Fall 2025

Inspired by culture and shaped by immigrant cuisine, Mecha - Vietnamese for “Mom & Pop” - offers craveable Asian comfort food spotlighting family-recipes-made-modern with spins on pho, ramen, dumplings, bao buns, hand rolls, munchies, and more.

For more information on Legacy Place and the businesses, visit the link here.

