5 $100K lottery prizes won at the same Massachusetts store in one day

BROCKTON, Mass. — Five winning lottery tickets with $100,000 prizes were sold at the same Massachusetts store on Thursday.

The lucky $100,000 winners were from the Mass Cash drawing held on Thursday night. The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-19-23-29-34.

All five tickets sold at Oak Street Convenience in Brockton matched all five numbers that were drawn, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Also on Thursday, two lottery players won $1 million prizes. One prize was won on a "$4,000,000 Bonus Money" ticket sold at New G and M Grocery in Worcester. The second prize was won on a “$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler” ticket sold at the Daily Mart in Medford.

Earlier this week, nine Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts won smaller prizes in Tuesday night’s drawing.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot sits at $843 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

