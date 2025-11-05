Several Mega Millions tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot jumps to $843M

BOSTON — Several Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts won smaller prizes in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The numbers chosen on Nov. 4 were 11-14-17-50-57 plus the gold Mega Ball 6.

There were 606,046 winning tickets sold nationwide, including nine in the Bay State:

$2,500 prize won on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Weymouth

$2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Fast Freddie’s Mobil in Middleton

$2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Dracut

$2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Cumberland in Greenfield

$1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Lucky Spot Convenience in Randolph

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Big Y in Northampton

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Imperial Gas in Mendon

$1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Market Basket in Burlington

$800 prize won on a ticket sold at Harman’s Wine & Spirits in Westboro

The jackpot for Friday’s drawing now sits at $843 million, the eighth-largest in Mega Millions history.

It has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 each.

