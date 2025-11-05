Local

Several Mega Millions tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot jumps to $843M

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
Mega Millions Jackpot Nearly 1 Billion Dollars (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
BOSTON — Several Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts won smaller prizes in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The numbers chosen on Nov. 4 were 11-14-17-50-57 plus the gold Mega Ball 6.

There were 606,046 winning tickets sold nationwide, including nine in the Bay State:

  • $2,500 prize won on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Weymouth
  • $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Fast Freddie’s Mobil in Middleton
  • $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Dracut
  • $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Cumberland in Greenfield
  • $1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Lucky Spot Convenience in Randolph
  • $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Big Y in Northampton
  • $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Imperial Gas in Mendon
  • $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Market Basket in Burlington
  • $800 prize won on a ticket sold at Harman’s Wine & Spirits in Westboro

The jackpot for Friday’s drawing now sits at $843 million, the eighth-largest in Mega Millions history.

It has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 each.

