Several Mega Millions tickets sold in Mass. win smaller prizes as jackpot jumps to $843M

BOSTON — Several Mega Millions tickets sold in Massachusetts won smaller prizes in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The numbers chosen on Nov. 4 were 11-14-17-50-57 plus the gold Mega Ball 6.
There were 606,046 winning tickets sold nationwide, including nine in the Bay State:
- $2,500 prize won on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Weymouth
- $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Fast Freddie’s Mobil in Middleton
- $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Dracut
- $2,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Cumberland in Greenfield
- $1,500 prize won on a ticket sold at Lucky Spot Convenience in Randolph
- $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Big Y in Northampton
- $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Imperial Gas in Mendon
- $1,000 prize won on a ticket sold at Market Basket in Burlington
- $800 prize won on a ticket sold at Harman’s Wine & Spirits in Westboro
The jackpot for Friday’s drawing now sits at $843 million, the eighth-largest in Mega Millions history.
It has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 each.
