Three children have died from the flu, Mass. health officials say

BOSTON — Three children have died from the flu in Massachusetts in recent weeks, state health officials said Monday.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said one of the children’s deaths happened during the week of December 21st.

So far this season, 29 adults have died from the flu.

The Mass. DPH also reported that the number of cases rose four percent in the past week.

Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein urged Bay State residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the flu and COVID-19.

“This is a moment for clarity, urgency, and action,” Goldstein said. “These viruses are serious, dangerous, and life-threatening. We are seeing children who are seriously ill, families grieving devastating losses, and hospitals under capacity strain. There is a simple, effective, and available way to address these concerns: vaccines. They can prevent serious illness and hospitalization. And they save lives. If you have not yet been vaccinated against flu or COVID-19 this season, now is the time. It is not too late. Choosing vaccination is choosing to protect yourself, your family, your friends, your colleagues, and your community.”

Nine percent of all hospitalizations right now are flu related, according to the state.

