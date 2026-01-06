3 children among recent flu deaths as virus surge strains Massachusetts hospitals

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Massachusetts health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as flu cases surge statewide, contributing to three recent flu-related deaths in children.

Hospitals and urgent care centers, including South Shore Hospital, are reporting overwhelming numbers of flu patients. Some regions in the state reported challenging hospital capacity levels exceeding 90% in medical-surgical units, largely related to the flu.

According to the Department of Public Health, thousands of people are seeking treatment daily. Last week alone, there were nearly 9,000 emergency department visits statewide, with approximately one-quarter of those related to acute respiratory illness, including flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said the risk of getting the flu in Massachusetts is currently “very high.”

“This is a moment for clarity, urgency, and action,” Goldstein said in a statement on Monday. “These viruses are serious, dangerous, and life-threatening. We are seeing children who are seriously ill, families grieving devastating losses, and hospitals under capacity strain.”

Despite the spike in cases, flu vaccination rates continue to drop.

About 34% of Massachusetts residents have received the flu vaccine so far this season—down from 36% at this time last year and significantly lower than the 43.5% rate recorded during the 2020–2021 season.

Dr. Larry Madoff of the DPH warned that we haven’t yet hit the peak of flu season.

“We’ve already reached nearly the peak that we saw last season, and as I say, last season was a bad season; things still seem to be moving up both in the state and nationally,” Madoff said.

Doctors stress that it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

“There is still plenty of flu out there right now, and it’s better late than never for vaccines,” said Dr. Adam Weston, an infectious diseases specialist at Lowell General Hospital. “It takes about two weeks to become fully active, but any protection you can get right now is a good thing.”

DPH reports more than 30 influenza-related deaths statewide this season, including the three recent pediatric deaths.

Health officials emphasize that while the flu shot does not guarantee full immunity, vaccinated individuals who contract the virus generally experience milder symptoms—often preventing severe illness or hospitalization.

“They can prevent serious illness and hospitalization. And they save lives. If you have not yet been vaccinated against flu or COVID-19 this season, now is the time,” Goldstein added.

In Massachusetts, vaccines are covered by insurance and are available at no cost for almost all adults. All vaccines for individuals younger than 18 years are supplied free of charge to health care providers through the state’s universal childhood immunization program.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group