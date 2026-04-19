Rockland police seeking public help in identifying shooting suspects

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Rockland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for three suspects connected to a shooting.

The incident occurred just past midnight on Friday in the area of Crescent Street and Charles Street, when three people had exited a vehicle and fired multiple gunshots into a home.

Police believe that the shooting was targeted.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public; they are investigating.

They ask that anyone with information reach out to the department at 781-871-3890 Ext. 0

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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