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Rockland police seeking public help in identifying shooting suspects

By Boston 25 News Staff
Rockland police seeking public help in identifying shooting suspects (Rockland Police Department)
By Boston 25 News Staff

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Rockland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for three suspects connected to a shooting.

The incident occurred just past midnight on Friday in the area of Crescent Street and Charles Street, when three people had exited a vehicle and fired multiple gunshots into a home.

Police believe that the shooting was targeted.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public; they are investigating.

They ask that anyone with information reach out to the department at 781-871-3890 Ext. 0

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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