Rockland police seeking public help in identifying shooting suspects

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The Rockland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the search for three suspects connected to a shooting.
The incident occurred just past midnight on Friday in the area of Crescent Street and Charles Street, when three people had exited a vehicle and fired multiple gunshots into a home.
Police believe that the shooting was targeted.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public; they are investigating.
They ask that anyone with information reach out to the department at 781-871-3890 Ext. 0
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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