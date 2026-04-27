46 years ago, 14-year-old Laureen Rahn went missing in New Hampshire. She hasn’t been seen since

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Laureen Rahn was just 14 when she was reported missing on April 27, 1980.

Police had responded to a Manchester apartment at 3:45 a.m. for a report of the missing girl.

Rahn’s mother reported that she had gone out of town with her friend and that Laureen asked to remain home in Manchester.

Rahn’s mother also reported that when she arrived home at about 1:15 a.m., she noticed the back door of their Merrimack Street apartment was open, and the front door was unsecured.

Laureen Rahn (New Hampshire State Police)

Upon checking the apartment, she found Laureen’s friend sleeping in Laureen’s bed, but Laureen was not in the apartment.

Laureen’s friend told the police that she and Laureen had been drinking and that Laureen had been in bed but left the bedroom, taking a pillow and blanket to sleep on the couch.

A police investigation revealed no signs of a struggle in the apartment.

Laureen may have left the apartment willingly, intending to return momentarily, as she did not take any clothing, money, or personal items with her.

“Laureen Rahn has not been seen or heard from since,” state police said in a statement on Monday. “Help us solve this case and bring justice to the family of this victim.”

Anyone with information on the teen’s death can submit tips to the Cold Case Unit using the online Tip Form, or send an email to coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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