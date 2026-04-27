2 cars mangled, Alewife Brook Parkway in Cambridge closed after serious wreck

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Two cars were mangled in a serious wreck on Monday morning that forced the closure of Alewife Brook Parkway in Cambridge.

The crash happened in the area of Matignon Road just before 5 a.m., according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News that the drivers of both vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries.

Video from the scene showed the roof ripped off one vehicle, heavy front-end damage to a second vehicle, and debris littering the road.

MassDOT said Alewife Brook Parkway was closed in both directions between Massachusetts Avenue and Broadway.

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Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to significant traffic impacts.

An investigation into what led up to the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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