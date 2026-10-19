4-vehicle crash leaves car overturned, shuts down Route 101 in N.H.

RAYMOND, N.H. — Two multi-vehicle crashes closed Route 101 westbound in Raymond, New Hampshire, on Sunday.

State Troopers said they responded to the four-vehicle crash shortly before 6 p.m.

Troopers arrived on scene and saw a Lincoln MKS sedan with extensive damage lying on its roof.

A Ford Expedition SUV, heavily damaged to the driver-side rear and passenger-side front, was against the guardrail in the breakdown lane.

Officers said a Toyota RAV4 SUV also suffered heavy damage and was lying ahead of the Ford Expedition in the breakdown lane.

A Hyundai Veloster coupe had minor damage and was in the median.

Investigators said the Lincoln MKS failed to slow down and maintain a safe distance from the vehicles ahead and collided with the back of the Ford Expedition, causing the other vehicles to crash.

Police said the driver of the Lincoln was pulled from the vehicle by good Samaritans.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Around the same time, officers said a second crash involving two vehicles happened further ahead on Route 101.

Part of the highway was shut down for approximately an hour near Exit 5 while crews cleaned up debris.

The crashes are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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