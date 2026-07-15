$4 million lottery prize purchased in Northborough

The Backseat Mayor Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed a $4 million grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Extreme Cash” instant ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at Honey Farms in Northborough.

The trust, represented by trustee Hyman Darling, chose to receive its prize as a one-time payment.

The payment totaled $2.6 million before taxes. Honey Farms will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

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