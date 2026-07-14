Massachusetts teen injured after jumping from 64-foot waterfall in New Hampshire

Pinkham’s Grant, N.H. — A Massachusetts teen was seriously injured after jumping from Glen Ellis Falls and landing on rocks in New Hampshire.

At around 3:40 p.m., a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer received a call about a young man who had sustained significant but unknown injuries. The height of the fall was reported to be about 64 feet.

The officer, who was a significant distance away, requested a response from any police and EMS that could get there quicker than he could to make an assessment of the situation and to provide life-saving measures, if necessary.

The young man was located, and although he was unable to walk, it appeared that his injuries were non-life-threatening. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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