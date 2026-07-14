Captain Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger announces Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Captain Chelsey ‘Sully’ Sullenberger announced he’s been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“Though it may impact my memory of the past, this diagnosis will not prevent me from looking forward to and appreciating our future. I will navigate this chapter with my wonderful family by my side,” he said in a statement.

“Over the years, when people would ask about the successful outcome of Flight 1549, I would say that ‘courage can be contagious,’ and on that day it helped everyone band together to get everyone off that airplane successfully. Now we need that courage to battle this disease. I am now part of a larger community with many of you, and we will be courageous together.”

Sullenberger is known as “The Miracle on the Hudson” pilot.

In January of 2009, US Airways Flight 1549 was headed to North Carolina from New York when the plane struck a flock of geese and began to experience engine failure.

He landed the commercial plane successfully on the Hudson River. All 155 passengers and crew survived.

Sullenberger was also a member of the U.S. Air Force, an accident investigator, and a U.S. Ambassador to ICAO.

“Capt. Sullenberger became a symbol of calm, courage, and selfless leadership when he safely landed US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in 2009, saving the lives of all 155 people on board. Those same qualities are evident in his decision to speak publicly about his Alzheimer’s diagnosis,” said President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

“By sharing his personal journey, he is helping educate others about the importance of recognizing early symptoms, seeking evaluation, and supporting research and care for those living with the disease. We wish Capt. Sullenberger, his family, and all those who care about him strength and support in the days ahead.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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