4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America

ANDOVER, Mass. — Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.

Moneygeek says it analyzed crime statistics and quantified the cost of those crimes to identify the safest and least safe small cities and towns in all 50 states.

Most of the safest small cities and towns in America are in the Northeast or Midwest, Moneygeek noted.

Andover was named the third-safest community in the country and safest in Massachusetts. Arlington, Needham, and North Andover also cracked the top 15.

Moneygeek’s full ranking is as follows:

Yorktown Town, New York Mason, Ohio Andover, Massachusetts Southlake, Texas Arlington, Massachusetts Princeton, New Jersey Hampden Township, Pennsylvania Carmel Town, New York Needham, Massachusetts Greenwich, Connecticut Westfield, New Jersey Rexburg, Idaho Sammamish, Washington North Andover, Massachusetts White Lake Township, Michigan

Moneygeek noted that the least safe towns are more distributed, with Pine Bluff, Arkansas, at the top of the list. Many of the unsafe communities also had crime levels comparable to their big-city counterparts.

The data points analyzed in assembling this ranking included crime cost per capita, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and cost of crime.

