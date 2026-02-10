4 Mass. State Police members suspended after being charged in recruit’s death

BOSTON — Four Massachusetts State Police officers have been suspended after being charged with the death of a State Police recruit.

The commission that oversees the Officer Standards and Training posted on their website that Sergeant Jennifer Penton and Troopers Edwin Rodriguez, David Montanez, and Casey Lamonte have been suspended.

On Monday, attorney David Meier said that Penton, Edwin, and Rodriguez will have charges filed against them in connection with the death of Enrique Delgado-Garcia in September 2024 after he collapsed following a boxing session.

Meier said that the academy committed a number of “wanton and reckless” acts and that the four members of the MSP training staff, Sergeant Jennifer Penton, Trooper Edwin Rodriguez, Trooper David Montanez, and Trooper Casey LaMonte, failed to properly supervise the sessions.

All four members of the training staff will face charges of involuntary manslaughter and causing serious bodily injury to a person participating in a training program involving physical exercise.

Sergeant Penton will also face a perjury charge after allegedly lying under oath, according to Meier.

Sources told 25 Investigates Delgado-Garcia suffered broken bones and a spinal injury.

Prosecutors say staff at the academy failed to intervene.

None of the four individuals will be arrested and will instead be summoned to court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group