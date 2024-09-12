4 juveniles, 1 adult hospitalized after Boston school bus crash

BOSTON — Five people were injured on Thursday afternoon following a school bus crash in Boston.

Police say the collision happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of 240 Southampton Street.

Boston EMS says four minors and one adult were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

