SCITUATE, Mass. — Peak rain, wind, and storm surge are expected after Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.

The storm could impact travel plans, with the heaviest downpours most likely to come throughout the night into early Friday morning.

Scituate’s Town Administrator Jim Boudreau said they are expecting beach erosion, but he doesn’t anticipate too much flooding.

“Good news, it’s not going to impact the morning football games, so we’ll be able to get the Thanksgiving Day football games over, get people home before anything starts to ramp up. We have two tides we’re worried about around noontime [Thursday] and about 1 o’clock on Friday. Those tides are both over 11 feet. The good news is right now the wind is not supposed to be blowing at its strongest at those times. It’s going to blow overnight. That’s about a 9-3, 9-5 tide. So that’s good. If that wind changes timing by anywhere from four to six hours. It could cause problematic issues along the coast for those other two times,” said Boudreau.

Boating season is over, recreational boats are out of the harbor, and only commercial fishing boats remain.

Boudreau said those boaters will check their chains before the weather moves in.

“Given what we’re seeing, we’re looking for wind and rain, winds 30 to 40 miles an hour, gusts over 50. That could cause some tree limbs to come down, some power outages. But right now it doesn’t look like a big coastal event in terms of flooding,” said Boudreau.

Splashover is expected along the coast.

The biggest tide is expected to be midday Friday and that could bring with it some minor flooding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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