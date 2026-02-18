4 Boston firefighters hurt while battling triple-decker blaze that caused ceiling collapse

BOSTON — Four Boston firefighters were hurt while battling a raging blaze that caused the ceiling of a triple-decker to collapse on top of crews early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire at a three-story home on Wyman Street in the city’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood around 5 a.m. were greeted by heavy flames, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston Fire Commissioner Paul F. Burke said flames were burning on all three floors of the home and in the attic. A neighboring triple-decker also caught fire, but crews were able to prevent heavy damage to that building.

According to Burke, two firefighters suffered burns, and two other firefighters were injured when the third-floor ceiling collapsed as they worked to extinguish the flames.

0 of 11 Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department)

"The firefighters did an excellent job extinguishing a difficult residential fire that involved two buildings on a narrow street with low-hanging electrical wires hampering aerial ladder operations," Burke said in a statement shared with Boston 25.

All residents escaped, with one person taken to the hospital. Thirteen people in total, including two children, were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group