Ceiling collapses, firefighters injured while battling fire in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — Two firefighters were hurt while battling a fire at a home in Jamaica Plain.

According to Boston Fire, crews responded to a three-alarm fire at a home on Wyman Street around 4:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy fire in the rear og the porch.

The fire spread to 100 Wyman, but crews were able to prevent heavy damage to that building.

The deputy fire chief confirmed that the ceiling of the building collapsed onto two firefighters. One was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and another continued fighting the fire.

0 of 11 Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department) Jamaica Plain fire (Boston Fire Department)

Everyone was able to escape, and one person was taken to the hospital.

11 people in total, 9 adults and two children were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group