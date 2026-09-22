3rd man charged in Fourth of July murder of Cambridge DPW worker

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A third suspect has been arrested in the killing of a Cambridge Department of Public Works employee who was gunned down by masked men on the Fourth of July.

Moises Pimentel, 23, of Boston, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Cambridge District Court on charges of murder, carrying a firearm without a license, conspiracy, and evidence tampering in the death of 32-year-old Xavier Bautista, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Bautista was shot just before 4:30 a.m. on July 4, 2026. He was found lying in the roadway near Norfolk Street and Broadway about an hour later.

Bautista left his home around 4:00 a.m. wearing his navy-blue Cambridge Department of Public Works work attire when he was confronted by multiple masked men, who shot and killed him, according to authorities.

Rayquon Brown, 29, and Giovani Arroyo, 22, are also facing murder charges in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group