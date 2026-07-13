Man charged for role in July 4th fatal shooting of DPW worker in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A suspect has been charged in connection with the Fourth of July shooting in Cambridge that killed a 32-year-old man.

32-year-old Xavier Bautista, a Cambridge Department of Public Works employee, was shot just before 4:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July. He was found lying in the roadway near Norfolk Street and Broadway about an hour later.

“Xavier Bautista was a valued colleague and beloved by his family and friends. We extend our deepest condolences to those who knew and loved him. This is a tremendous loss, and our entire City grieves alongside his family, friends, and coworkers,” said City Manager Yi-An Huang and Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui in a statement.

“Gun violence has absolutely no place in our community. We are unwavering in our commitment to keeping Cambridge safe, and we will do everything in our power to support the investigation and ensure accountability.”

District Attorney Marian Ryan and Pauline Wells announced that 29-year-old Rayquon Brown has been arrested and charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, being an armed career criminal, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bautista’s cause of death was determined to be two gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, witness interviews and a review of available surveillance video revealed that Bautista left his home around 4:00 a.m. wearing his navy-blue Cambridge Department of Public Works work attire when he was confronted by multiple masked men, who shot and killed him.

“He was in the city to work overtime. He likely would have been on his way to work at that time,” his fiancé told Boston 25. “Got a phone call on my way in that never would have expected to get.”

Authorities said the suspects then fled the scene in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck. Investigators were able to identify the truck at the scene around the time of the shooting. They allege Brown acted as a lookout and potential backup during the attack while holding an object consistent with a firearm, at one point extending it outward as if aiming it.

Authorities said there is no known connection between Brown and Bautista, and the motive remains under investigation. Brown was arraigned in court today.

In response to the shooting, Cambridge police have increased patrols in and around the area to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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