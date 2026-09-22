26-year-old charged with murder in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A 26-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting of a 51-year-old man in Lawrence on Monday.

According to the Essex County District Attorney, Lawrence Police Department received several 911 calls reporting gunshots on Farnham Street in Lawrence.

A male was found with numerous gunshot wounds, and he was later declared deceased. 26-year-old Elvin Joaquin Rodriguez was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and charged with murder. He’s expected to be arraigned this morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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