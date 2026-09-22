Traffic alert: Lengthy delays on I-95 in Mass. slowing Tuesday morning commute

ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 in Massachusetts are slowing thousands of drivers’ Tuesday morning commutes.

The delays stem from an earlier crash on the northbound side of the highway in Attleborough.

Drive times topped triple digits at one point, with 90-minute delays still snarling traffic as of 7:30 a.m.

Major traffic delays on I-95

Aerial video showed traffic at a standstill, with a creeping line of vehicles stretching back to the Rhode Island state line.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Boston 25 News will provide live traffic updates all morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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