Second suspect charged in connection with July 4th fatal shooting of DPW worker in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A second suspect has been charged in connection with the Fourth of July shooting in Cambridge that killed a 32-year-old man.

Giovani Arroyo, 22, of Boston, was arrested and charged in connection with the murder of Xavier Bautista.

Police said Bautista, a Cambridge Department of Public Works employee, was shot just before 4:30 a.m. on the Fourth of July. He was found lying in the roadway near Norfolk Street and Broadway about an hour later.

According to investigators, Bautista left his home around 4:00 a.m. wearing his navy-blue Cambridge Department of Public Works work attire when he was confronted by multiple masked men, who shot and killed him.

Officers arrested and charged 29-year-old Rayquon Brown in connection with the murder on July 13.

Authorities said Arroyo was charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license and conspiracy to commit a crime.

He is set to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court Thursday afternoon.

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