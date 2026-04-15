32-year-old man charged in connection with mother’s death in Laconia, NH

LACONIA, NH — A 32-year-old is being charged with the murder of his mother in Laconia, NH.

According to the NH AG’s office, just after 1:30 p.m., police were called to 52 Old Prescott Hill Road in Laconia.

Upon arrival, officers found Linda Dionne, 58, dead inside the home.

Officers also found Dionne’s son, Christopher Garon, inside the home.

Garon was arrested and charged with one count of Second-Degree Murder for recklessly causing the death of Dionne.

Garon is currently being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 15.

The AG’s office added that the suspected homicide does not appear connected to the suspicious death of a man on South Main Street who was found dead inside his home on Tuesday morning.

The two streets are around 1.7 miles apart from one another.

Additional information is not being provided, and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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