Marlboro woman pleads guilty to embezzling money from New Hampshire non-profit

MARLBORO, MASS. — A woman from Marlborough has pleaded guilty to embezzling from a New Hampshire non-profit.

Christine Allen, also known as Christine Nowill and Christine Yardley, 52, pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud in the US District Court of New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say in her role as the Executive Director of Monadnock Peer Support in Keene, Allen allegedly stole money from the non-profit, using it on personal expenses like gaming equipment, hockey gear, clothing, bedding material and a meat cleaver.

The charge of wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release of up to 3 years, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.

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