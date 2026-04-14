Former teacher at middle school in Kingston found dead amid ongoing social media investigation

KINGSTON, Mass. — A former teacher at Silver Lake Middle School in Kingston, who was dismissed from his position after a disturbing TikTok video surfaced allegedly showing him engaging in a sexual conversation with someone posing as a 15-year-old girl, has been found deceased in Rhode Island.

According to a joint statement from Kingston and Plympton police, the ongoing investigation—including a more than one-hour uncut version of the video—led authorities to seek arrest and search warrants at the courthouse today.

However, before those warrants could be executed, the Plympton Police Department was notified early this morning by Rhode Island State Police that the suspect had been found deceased.

In a joint statement, both departments said, “Regardless of your thoughts on the alleged offender, the loss of human life is always impactful. Out of compassion for the family and those who knew the deceased, we ask the public to please be respectful in any comments on this matter.”

They added, “We understand incidents like this, especially due to the nature of the alleged offenses and the death of someone’s family member, can bring up extremely mixed emotions for the community.”

Although the suspect is deceased, the investigation remains ongoing to ensure no other victims exist. Police said they do not believe any students were victimized, and no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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