3 students on Cape Cod hospitalized after bad reaction to chocolate bar on school bus

YARMOUTH, Mass — Three students on Cape Cod were taken to a hospital after one experienced a bad reaction after eating a chocolate bar on a school bus Thursday morning, school officials said.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., the Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School resource officer was notified that a student inside the nurse’s office was experiencing a reaction after eating a chocolate bar on a school bus earlier in the morning.

Two other students also ate from the same chocolate bar but did not show symptoms, Yarmouth police said. The three students were then taken to Cape Cod Hospital to be evaluated.

“The Yarmouth Police Department is working closely with school officials to thoroughly investigate the incident. The parents of the students involved have been notified and are being kept informed of the developments,” Yarmouth police posted on Facebook.

