3 people seriously hurt after fishing boat crashes into bridge abutment in Boston Harbor

BOSTON — Three men were seriously injured after a commercial fishing boat slammed into a bridge abutment in Boston Harbor on Tuesday morning, prompting a large emergency response, officials said.

The boaters were in the water near Moon Island when the vessel they were on crashed in the area of the old Long Island Bridge, which was demolished in 2015, according to Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Tom Finn.

The Boston Police Department Harbor Unit raced Boston EMS paramedics out to the seriously injured men. They were then stabilized and brought back to shore.

Finn said the injured men were in “stable condition and awake” despite suffering serious injuries in the crash.

The boaters, whose names haven’t been released, were taken to a local hospital. Video from the scene showed the bloodied men being loaded into awaiting ambulances at Black Falcon Terminal.

The boat in question, a 20-foot center console craft with three attached fishing rods, had to be towed away to Marina Bay in Quincy, according to the United States Coast Guard’s Northeast Division.

#IMAGERY Coast Guard Sector Boston watchstanders received a report from @BostonFire of a boating allision involving a 20ft center console craft w/ 03 people onboard the Southeast side of Long Island. pic.twitter.com/2uWucd9X6K — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) August 6, 2024

A Boston 25 News photographer spotted crews assessing heavy damage to the vessel’s port bow area.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the men were ejected in the crash or if they were wearing life jackets.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

