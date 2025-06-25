3 juveniles hospitalized after being pulled from water near Gloucester yacht club, chief says

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Three juveniles were rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night after being pulled from the water in Gloucester.

Fire Chief Eric Smith says they received a call around 7 p.m. for a report of three people in the water near the Annisquam Yacht Club in need of help.

The three juveniles were picked up by a passing boater, according to the chief, and taken to the yacht club where EMS was waiting.

All three were taken by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Officials say one person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition, and one person is in stable condition.

Beauport Ambulance, the Gloucester Harbormaster and the U.S. Coast Guard all responded and assisted at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group