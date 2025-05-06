3 fishermen rescued by good Samaritan after boat capsizes off Cape Cod

CAPE COD — Three fishermen were rescued after their 23-foot boat capsized off Cape Cod.

According to the Hyannis Fire Chief, a nearby boat spotted the overturned boat off Squaw Island and were able to maneuver alongside it to pull the men from the water.

The three men had been in the water for about 5 to 10 minutes before they were rescued.

None of them were wearing personal flotation devices (PFDs) or survival suits.

According to the fire chief, the choppy water conditions may have contributed to the capsizing of the boat.

The group was transferred to a Hyannis Fire boat and returned to Lewis Bay without injuries.

This incident occurred during squid season, which typically draws fishermen out at night to the south side of Cape Cod.

Authorities say this is the third similar capsizing incident in the immediate area in recent years—each of the previous two resulted in one fatality.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

