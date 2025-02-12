3 Credit card skimming devices found at Abington supermarket

Shoppers at an Abington grocery store are asked to be on alert after three credit card skimming devices were found in checkout aisles this week.

Staff at Trucchi’s supermarket alerted police on Monday that they found the credit card skimmer when a customer was having issues checking out with their credit card.

A manager found two other machines also had skimming devices attached to them.

Abington police say the devices were found at registers 3, 7 and 8.

“We have contacted our law enforcement partners in the United States Secret Service and the Massachusetts State Police to assist us in our investigation,” Abington police said. “If you used your credit card at the store recently you are asked to monitor your credit card statements and report any fraudulent activity.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group