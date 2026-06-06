3 cats missing after house fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — Crews responded to a house fire in Dorchester late on Friday.

According to the Boston Fire Department, companies arrived on scene with fire showing from the basement of a home on Fairmont Street.

All residents of the home made it out safely, however three cats are still missing.

A dog named Milo was transported to the hospital after being given oxygen.

The fire was quickly knocked down and is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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