3 cats missing after house fire in Dorchester

BOSTON — Crews responded to a house fire in Dorchester late on Friday.
According to the Boston Fire Department, companies arrived on scene with fire showing from the basement of a home on Fairmont Street.
All residents of the home made it out safely, however three cats are still missing.
A dog named Milo was transported to the hospital after being given oxygen.
The fire was quickly knocked down and is under investigation at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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