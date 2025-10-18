Local

28-year-old woman injured in early morning shooting in Hyannis

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
HYANNIS, Mass. — A 28-year-old woman was injured after an early morning shooting in Hyannis.

According to Barnstable police, around 4:16 a.m., officers responded to 174 Main Street for a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately rendered medical assistance.

The woman was transported to Cape Cod Hospital and then med-flighted to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

Two active scenes were located within the 100 block of Main Street.

As a result, traffic was routed away from the immediate area of Main Street between Center Street and Pleasant Street.

A preliminary investigation appears this was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

