Police investigation shuts down main roads in Hyannis

HYANNIS, Mass. — Several roads in downtown Hyannis are closed this morning as police respond to an active situation on Main Street.

According to Barnstable Police, the following roads are currently closed to all traffic due to an ongoing police investigation:

Main Street, from Camp Street to Center Street

Camp Street, from Crocker Street to Main Street

Yarmouth Road, from Crocker Street to Main Street

Massachusetts State Police confirmed that they are assisting Barnstable Police by providing perimeter security around a residence in the area.

Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group