Cape Cod man accused of pointing gun at landscapers over leaf blower noise, police say

HARWICH, Mass. — A Cape Cod man is facing charges after allegedlly pointing a gun at a group of landscapers over the amount of noise they were making with their leafblowers.

Harwich police say John Mooradian,70, allegedly confronted landscapers who were working on Burton Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The homeowner told police that the man first came over to tell the workers to stop their leaf blowing before coming back with a gun.

Mooradian allegedly pointed the gun at one of the workers while continuing to scream and yell about the leafblowers.

Police who responded eventually identified Mooradian as the suspect and found him at a nearby residence.

Mooradian is facing charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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