25 Investigates: Pushing feds for answers after agents detain Canton mother with green card

25 Investigates is working to get answers from the U.S. government after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at Logan International Airport detained a Canton mother who has been living legally in the U.S.

Jemmy Jimenez Rosa, 42, returned earlier this month from a family vacation in Mexico with her husband and their three young daughters. She was traveling with a valid U.S. Green Card — one that was just renewed in July.

Her family says she was detained on August 11 and has been in custody ever since.

“She’s very selfless, constantly trying to help out family, friends. Everything’s about the kids,” said her husband, Marcel Rosa.

Detained After Family Vacation

Marcel Rosa, a U.S. citizen, says he handed over all the passports and his wife’s Green Card when they landed at Logan. He says an officer pulled Jemmy aside for additional questioning. She was taken into a room alone.

“I walked in, and my wife’s head was just down, and you could tell her whole spirit was just crushed,” he recalled.

Rosa says the officer brought up a decades-old marijuana case. At age 20, Jemmy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession and served probation.

With little explanation, Rosa says he feared the worst.

“I just told my kids, I was like, hey girls… this might be the last time you see your mother,” he said as he was fighting back tears.

Jemmy was held at Logan for four days without access to her medication, a phone call, or even a shower, according to her family and their attorney. Rosa says his wife suffers from high blood pressure, is diabetic and takes medication to treat mental health conditions.

“She Gets Sandbagged at the Airport”

Boston-based immigration attorney Todd Pomerleau says he had no contact with Jemmy while she was detained at Logan by CBP.

“They would not allow us to see her. They wouldn’t allow us to tell her she even had an attorney,” Pomerleau said. “She has her green card renewed multiple times. She’s allowed to travel multiple times, and now she gets sandbagged at the airport.”

Legal Breakthrough — But Still No Answers

Since last week, 25 Investigates has pressed CBP, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and ICE for answers about Jemmy’s detention. Each agency has directed us to another.

Meanwhile, this week Pomerleau challenged Jemmy’s decades-old conviction in Massachusetts district court, arguing she didn’t have proper legal counsel when she entered her plea 22 years ago. A judge and prosecutor agreed. Her case was dismissed. Jemmy’s record is now clean.

But as of Tuesday, August 19th, she still remains in ICE custody. And the Rosa family still waits for answers.

“All of them wake up in the middle of the night time just saying mommy mommy mommy,” Rosa said. “We just want her free.”

What’s Next

Pomerleau has sued the federal government, alleging a lack of due process in Jemmy’s detention. She has since been transferred to an ICE detention facility in Maine, where she is now able to communicate with her family and her attorney. The agency told Pomerleau they could not hold any female detainees in Massachusetts.

25 Investigates asked CBP about the conditions Jemmy was allegedly held in. We also asked how many people are currently detained at Logan. We will update this story when we get a response.

A bond hearing is scheduled for August 28 related to Jemmy’s detention. Pomerleau says he is working to expedite that.

25 Investigates has also reached out directly to ICE leadership, including U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan, for comment. We are still waiting for a response.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover legal and unexpected expenses.

