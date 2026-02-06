25 Investigates: OSHA hits Fall River assisted living home with big fine

FALL RIVER, Mass. — OSHA has hit a Fall River assisted living facility with fines after a deadly fire this past summer.

Ten residents died after the blaze tore through the Gabriel House in July.

Dozens were injured and displaced.

25 Investigates has documented the moments the fire spread -and uncovered video showing thetwo staff members working the night of the fire - running out of the building.

OSHA investigators identified 13 workplace-related violations - 11 of them considered serious.

Violations included:

Exits are not clearly marked or visible

Employer not reviewing with the employee the fire prevention planning for self-protection and evacuation drills

The employer is not training employees to assist in a safe and orderly evacuation of other employees

Penalties totaled $186,778.

25 Investigates reached out to the owner of the Gabriel House, Dennis Etzkorn, for comment on the OSHA findings.

In a written statement, a spokesperson said, “As the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment on those topics at this time. Mr. Etzkorn expects to be in a position to provide more information once the investigation and other matters related to the tragedy are resolved.”

25 Investigates obtained exclusive video showing evidence of recalled sprinklers in the home. They were never replaced. Experts told us the intact seals prove they never discharged.

Last month, a state commission released its report on assisted living facilities, calling for better fire safety and emergency preparedness standards.

Governor Maura Healey promised immediate action.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group