25 Investigates: Mass. Child Advocate investigating death of Worcester 4-year-old

WORCESTER, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned the Office of the Child Advocate is now investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 4-year-old girl in Worcester.

Prosecutors say first responders found A’zella Ortiz cold to the touch inside a Worcester apartment on Oct. 15.

She was partially clothed and covered in feces. They say she sustained multiple traumatic injuries.

Her father, Francisco Ortiz is facing several charges in connection to her death including assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, permitting substantial injury to a child, assault and battery, two counts of permitting injury to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.

Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanagh pulled records from Worcester district court revealing Ortiz had a criminal history dating back to 2006. Ortiz was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute in 2015.

But some of the more serious charges were in 2010 when Ortiz was arrested for assault with intent to murder while having a loaded gun without a license.

He was held after a dangerousness hearing on Oct. 14.

25 Investigates broke news last week that the Department of Children and Families was at some point involved with the family of A’zella Ortiz. But it appears there was no current DCF case when she died. It’s also unclear if the family’s involvement with the state child welfare agency was ever heard in a Massachusetts court.

DCF would not confirm or deny any prior involvement with the family at the center of this latest child tragedy, citing privacy laws.

They agency did acknowledge it is involved now, since A’zella’s death. A spokesperson said in a written statement “The Department of Children and Families took custody of the children living in the home and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement.”

According to investigators, there were two other children in the home the day A’zella was found. They say after examinations, they discovered the two-year-old child had a skull fracture. The six-year-old child tested positive for fentanyl. They said the older child was non-verbal and had never been to school, rarely left the apartment.

In a statement, the Office of the Child Advocate said in part:

“The OCA is aware of this tragic situation and our staff is currently conducting a thorough review of the case. Our reviews are confidential unless a report is made public by the Child Advocate.”

According to the Massachusetts Child Advocate’s annual report.

“When a critical incident report is received the OCA quality assurance staff conducts an immediate review to learn more about the circumstance of the incident and the reporting agency’s involvement with the child and family. When the OCA determines the actions or inactions of a reporting agency may have contributed to the incident, or that the child, young adult, or family is not receiving quality services to meet their needs, we may request additional reports from the agency, speak with staff, and further review case records to learn more about the family history and involvement with the agency.”

25 Investigates will continue to push for answers in A’zella’s case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

