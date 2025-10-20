25 Investigates: Gabriel House fire survivor relives tragedy, calls for accountability

FALL RIVER, Mass. — 25 Investigates has obtained exclusive video showing both the moments the deadly Fall River fire began and the devastating aftermath inside the Gabriel House assisted living facility. Now, one survivor is reliving the tragedy and calling for accountability.

“Oh my God, the smoke came so fast. So fast,” said Michael Pimental, a survivor of the July fire that killed 10 residents and injured dozens more.

Pimental watched the video for the first time during an interview with 25 Investigates’ Kerry Kavanaugh.

“This brings it all back. All back. That’s all—quickly. Quickly,” he said, visibly emotional as he viewed the footage.

Pimental had lived at Gabriel House for eight years and said many of the people who died were close friends.

“That’s the only solace I get. It’s that I know they’re in God’s hands and they’re in a better place,” he said.

When the alarm sounded that night, Pimental said he opened his door to find the hallway already full of smoke. With two prosthetic legs and a power chair, he retreated to his bathroom and smashed open a window. A firefighter rescued him from there, carrying him down a ladder to safety.

“I can never thank him enough. Never. I’m breathing. I’m alive. I’m talking to you,” Pimental said.

Earlier this month, 25 Investigates revealed exclusive 3D imaging of the fire’s aftermath. The images showed recalled sprinkler heads—removed from the market 24 years ago—still installed inside Gabriel House. Experts told 25 Investigates the caps on those sprinklers appeared intact, suggesting no water ever discharged during the fire.

Attorney Steve Sabra, who represents Pimental, three other survivors, and the families of two victims, said their lawsuit aims to expose serious gaps in oversight.

“I think that’s really the biggest thing we can do with these lawsuits—bring attention to the fact that these assisted living facilities really aren’t regulated,” Sabra said.

25 Investigates previously reported that Gabriel House did not have property insurance and state law does not require it. The facility is subject to biannual inspections, but there is no mandate for sprinkler inspectors to identify recalled parts.

The home’s owner, Dennis Etzkorn, has hired a Boston-based public relations firm. A spokesperson told 25 Investigates earlier this month:

“Dennis and the staff are obviously heartbroken by this incredibly unimaginable disaster. Dennis continues to cooperate with authorities to determine the facts and circumstances of the fire, including why it was not contained to the room of origin.”

25 Investigates asked for an updated statement, but did not hear back.

Pimental says words aren’t enough.

“He’s gotta be held accountable. He has to be held accountable,” he said. “One fire drill in eight years. One.”

Sabra said his team is determined to continue fighting for justice.

“We’re not gonna quit on this case. It might take years—hopefully not—but we’re just gonna keep going,” Sabra said.

Pimental said he hopes his story will help prevent future tragedies.

“Our safety is involved, and these people swore an oath basically to take care of us. And they did not,” Pimental said.

25 Investigates also contacted the sprinkler inspection company that examined the system at Gabriel House just days before the fire. The company stands by its inspection. Regulations do not require inspectors to identify recalled parts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

