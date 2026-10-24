Celtics honor Marblehead teen with “Heroes Among Us” award

BOSTON — During every Celtics home opener since 1997, a person or group is honored with the “Heroes Among Us” award. It’s an honor that recognizes individuals who made an overwhelming impact in their community.

This year, the award was dedicated to 17-year-old Owen Coyne, a Marblehead teen who passed away unexpectedly earlier this month due to a brain hemorrhage.

Owen was selected for the honor because of his decision to become an organ donor several months before he passed. The doctors told his parents his organs went on to save five lives.

“We’re just so happy to be here to honor Owen,” Angela Paradise, Owen’s mom, said.

Owen’s family attended the game to accept the award on his behalf.

“Everything’s still so raw it’s only been three weeks since his passing, but this just seemed like such a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Paradise said. “He is our hero and he’s been a hero for so many people.”

Through their grief, the Coyne family got to experience moments of joy at the game while honoring Owen’s legacy.

“It’s really been the first time that the five of us have done something together in our new formation,” Paradise said. “He would be tickled pink, or green I guess, to be here and to be honored.”

The award was presented to the Coyne family during the first timeout of the second quarter, as the crowd gave them a standing ovation.

“It’s just a special night for us, because although it’s now just the five of us, we do feel Owen’s presence even though he’s not here with us,” Paradise said.

“He was a really good big brother,” Landon Coyne, Owen’s younger brother, said.

“He was the best big brother I could ever have,” Ella Coyne, Owen’s younger sister, said.

Friends of the Coyne family continue to raise money to start a scholarship fund in Owen’s honor. More information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-owens-memory

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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